Malappuram: A tribal youth was injured in a wild elephant attack near Nilambur on Tuesday evening. The victim, Satheesh, son of Mathan from Punchakkolli Ooru in Vazhikkadavu, was collecting kudampuli (Malabar tamarind) with his friend Gireesh around 5.30 pm in the upper region of Alakkal Nagar when the elephant, which was hiding in the forest, suddenly charged at him.

Satheesh sustained a leg injury and was rescued by the forest officials and people from the tribal community. He was first taken to a private hospital in Vazhikkadavu and later shifted to Nilambur District Hospital for further treatment.