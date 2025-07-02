Kochi: The Kerala government has decided to complete the tetrapod seawall along the Chellanam coast battered by sea incursion. The tetrapod seawall will be constructed along the remaining stretch of 3.6 km at a cost of ₹306 crore. The decision was taken at a ministerial meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. Industries Minister P Rajeeve said that a revised administrative sanction for the project will be given this week. The detailed project report has already been prepared. The government said the Keala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will be issuing the financial sanction for the project soon.

The government decision comes amid a series of protests staged by residents of the coastal area, seeking a permanent solution to the troubles caused by severe sea incursions. The second phase of the works will cover the stretch from Puthenthode to Cheriyakadavu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first phase of the seawall project, covering a 7.3 km stretch, was completed in 2023 at a cost of ₹347 cr. Although the original plan was to build a tetrapod seawall along a 10-km stretch, it was restricted to 7.3 km in the first phase due to budgetary constraints and an IIT report. Minister Rajeeve said his government spends an average of ₹100 cr for the protection of 1 km of coastal stretch. He said the centre was not spending any money on the cause.