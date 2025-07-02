Thenjipalam: A group of 145 students from Pallickal VPKMMHSS in Puthur received accolades for recreating Pablo Picasso’s iconic anti-war painting Guernica using 300 shawls. The students, who are volunteers with the Scouts and Guides and the Junior Red Cross unit, received certificates of achievement and medals from Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker AN Shamseer.

School Manager VP Abdul Razaq accepted the award presented to the school.

The Speaker and other dignitaries were welcomed to the event with a ceremonial procession led by the school band. On the occasion, the Speaker also unveiled the logo commemorating the school’s Golden Jubilee.

P Abdul Hameed MLA presided over the function, with T.V. Ibrahim MLA serving as chief guest. Other notable attendees included former PSC member Dr VP Abdul Hameed, School PTA President P Abdul Azees, Headmistress M Bushaira, Principal Ismayil Pulikkuth, and prominent figures such as PKC Abdul Rehiman, VP Abdul Shukkoor, K Vishwanath, M Meharunnisa, P Neelakandan, Kunjumuhammed, Anoop Kumar, Shafna, PC Seythalikutty, KK Rajeesh, Bangalath Muhammad Kutty, Ameeruddeen Chemban, and Nasar Kannattil, all of whom addressed the gathering.