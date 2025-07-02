Kaipamangalam panchayat bus stand set to open on July 7
Kaipamangalam: Ending a prolonged wait, the Kaipamangalam panchayat bus stand is finally set to become operational on July 7. Although the shopping complex attached to the bus stand was inaugurated five years ago, the bus stand remained unused due to various administrative hurdles.
The first phase of construction was undertaken with financial support from the MLA fund and the District panchayat. According to Panchayat President Shobhana Ravi, the redevelopment of the bus stand, including the construction of essential facilities like the bus parking area, was completed at a cost of ₹17 lakhs.
Opposition Leader V D Satheesan will inaugurate the bus stand at 11:30 am. E T Tyson MLA will preside over the function.
