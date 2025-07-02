Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Wednesday as Kerala gears up for another spell of heavy monsoon rain.

The forecast warns of heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 to 11 cm in 24 hours, likely at isolated places across the state from July 2 to July 5. The IMD has also cautioned about strong surface winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph sweeping through parts of Kerala during this period.

The weather agency has sounded further yellow alerts in the coming days:

July 3: Kannur and Kasaragod

July 4: Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod

July 5: Kannur and Kasaragod

Residents, particularly in coastal and low-lying areas, have been urged to remain vigilant as the monsoon gains strength over the state.

According to the advisory, intense spells of rain may significantly reduce visibility, potentially leading to traffic congestion and longer travel times. Waterlogging on roads, along with uprooting of trees and fallen branches, could cause temporary disruption of traffic across affected areas. The IMD also warned that uprooted trees might damage power infrastructure, leading to power outages, while kutcha houses and huts could suffer partial damage.

Heavy rainfall poses a risk to standing crops and vegetables nearing harvest, raising concerns among farmers. In hilly areas, there is also an increased likelihood of mudslides or landslips. Additionally, lightning strikes could injure people and cattle, especially those caught in open spaces during thunderstorms.

The IMD has advised the public to closely follow any traffic advisories issued by local authorities and to avoid staying inside vulnerable structures during periods of intense rain. Farmers are recommended to reinforce or prop up vegetable pandals to protect them from collapse. Residents are also urged to take shelter indoors during thunderstorms and lightning activity, and to stay updated with the latest weather alerts and safety instructions.