Thrissur: A Senior Civil Police Officer, Sajeesh A, was caught red-handed by Vigilance officials while accepting a bribe at the Ollur Police Station on Wednesday. He was caught accepting a bribe of ₹2,000.

The arrest followed a complaint by Yesudas, who alleged that Sajeesh demanded money for issuing a certificate related to a road accident. The accident complainant had hired a lawyer due to a language barrier, and Yesudas, the lawyer’s clerk, was handling the case when Sajeesh allegedly demanded a bribe.

After receiving the complaint, the department organised a sting operation. During a recorded phone conversation monitored by Vigilance officials, Sajeesh hinted at "expenses" for the certificate—an indirect demand for a bribe.

On the day of the operation, Yesudas arrived at the station carrying currency notes laced with phenolphthalein powder provided by Vigilance. Sajeesh stepped outside—carrying the police seal in his pocket—he accepted the marked notes. The Vigilance team immediately apprehended him. Sajeesh was taken for a medical examination following his arrest and produced before the court.