Kollam: "Gone to pay the bill, please don’t disconnect", that was the handwritten note left behind by a resident near Mundakkal in Kollam, addressed to Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials who had come to disconnect the household’s water supply due to unpaid dues amounting to over ₹2,600.

When KWA officials reached the house and found no one at home, they noticed the note placed next to the water meter. Touched by the message, the KWA staff responded with a handwritten reply of their own. The message read, “We had come to disconnect your water supply. However, we are returning after taking your word into confidence.”

Later that day, the family returned after paying the pending dues and found the note left by the KWA staff. Though they were unable to clear the full amount, the KWA officials granted them additional time to settle the balance. The family, fully dependent on piped water, has expressed deep gratitude to the officials for their understanding.

KWA officials said they refrained from disconnecting the supply as the household had clearly conveyed their intent to pay, and also because reconnection delays could create unnecessary hardship.