Thiruvananthapuram: The Devaswom Board has issued a circular outlining strict guidelines for organising cultural programmes in temples under its control. The circular emphasises that events must remain free of political influence and strictly adhere to religious traditions and rituals.

The order, based on recommendations from the Director of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Archaeology, aims to ensure that all stage arrangements, decorations, and performances respect the sentiments of devotees and follow directions laid down by the Kerala High Court.

As per the new guidelines, coupons for cultural events can only be issued after the Temple Advisory Committee President or Secretary submits a bond on ₹200 stamp paper. It should say that no programme opposing Hindu beliefs or temple customs will be held.

Programmes such as singari mela (traditional orchestra), DJ parties, or other percussion performances that produce loud or offensive noise have been strictly prohibited inside temple premises. Only devotional music featuring Hindu devotional songs is allowed, and even those linked to any political party or movement are barred.

Cultural events during temple festivals must prioritise traditional temple art forms and include only performances that align with Hindu religious practices and rituals. The Board made it clear that responsibility for enforcing these rules rests with the Assistant Devaswom Commissioner, Administrative Officer, Sub-group Officer, and other designated officials.

Right after the Kerala High Court ordered the TDB to ensure that no activities affecting a temple’s sanctity take place during festivals, an RSS song was reportedly sung at a temple festival in Kottukal in April 2025. Following this, the Kadakkal police registered a case against the artists and the temple advisory committee.

Earlier, in March 2025, the TDB had also ordered a vigilance probe into the alleged display of DYFI flags and a performance by singer Aloshi Adams glorifying CPM at another temple festival in Kollam.