Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary MV Govindan on Friday slammed the protests against the LDF government over the collapse of a building at the Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital, which claimed one life. Addressing the media, the CPM leader alleged that the protests were being organised to benefit business-minded private hospitals in the state. Rejecting the opposition’s demands, he declared that the health minister would not resign over the mishap.

He reiterated the statements of Health Minister Veena George and Ports Minister VN Vasavan that there was no delay in launching the search operation. “The hospital superintendent said the accident took place around 10.50 am on Thursday. The ministers oversaw the search operations and took the initiative to bring an earthmover to the site. As it was not easy to bring the machine to the spot, some structures were removed to make way for it. There was no delay in launching the search operations,” said Govindan.

ADVERTISEMENT

He criticised Opposition Leader VD Satheesan for 'spreading false information about the government', adding that the Congress-led opposition is engaged in a false campaign for political gain.

The CPM leader also highlighted the LDF government’s efforts to improve the public healthcare system in Kerala.