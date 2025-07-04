Kodumon: The Kuppadam dhoti, once a staple in Kerala’s Onam market, is making a strong comeback in the district, thanks to an initiative by the Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Known for their distinctive kara (border lines), these handwoven dhotis are prized for their durability, especially those with thick, reinforced borders.

To revive this traditional craft, a dedicated khadi-based weaving centre has been launched at the Kodumon Shakthibhadra Cultural Centre, with a special focus on producing Kuppadam dhotis. Trained artisans are now weaving two-metre-long, 1.3-metre-wide dhotis, which will soon be available at Khadi Board outlets across the region.

The centre also produces a variety of other items, including coloured and white shirting material, saffron and white dhotis, and different types of bath towels. Seven looms have been set up to meet production demands, especially ahead of the festive season.

Currently, around 110 weavers are engaged across 14 units in the district, all working towards meeting Onam market demands.