Thiruvananthapuram: The Thampanoor KSRTC bus terminal, which handles nearly 5,000 services daily, operates in a severely cramped area with less than 30 cents available for dropping, picking up and parking buses. Despite catering to long-distance, inter-State, local= and city services, the terminal remains congested.

In the past two months alone, two people have been run over by buses here. The latest victim was Sulekha, wife of Ashiq from Nedunlodu, Kaliyakkavila. Yet, authorities remain unresponsive. Though labeled a `bus terminal,' the space is chaotic and unsafe in every sense.

The situation worsened after land was allocated to private favourites, leaving no room for bus movement. There is also a glaring shortage of safety personnel to guide drivers while navigating the narrow exit bays.

Passengers are forced to weave through buses parked haphazardly to reach the terminal. Entry is via the road in front of the Coffee House, while newly allotted shops near the bus exit points too pose fresh safety threats.

The terminal serves routes to Kattakkada, Vellarada, and Vithura, as well as long-distance services via MC Road and interstate routes . KSRTC buses to Nagercoil as well as buses operated by Tamil Nadu state transport corporation too commences operation at this point