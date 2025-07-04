Cherpulassery: The long-awaited restoration of the 9.14 km stretch between Chalavara and Eliyapatta on the Kulappulli–Eliyapatta Road remains in limbo, despite a ₹5 crore allocation in the state budget. The delay is attributed to irregularities in the estimate prepared by the Public Works Department (PWD), which triggered a vigilance inquiry and halted all progress.

Though both administrative and technical sanctions were granted earlier this year, a tender could not be floated in April due to the pending vigilance case. PWD officials now say that the tendering process can only resume after the case reaches a formal conclusion. Further delaying the project is an ongoing pipe-laying work between Kayiliyad and Eliyapatta, which is expected to take several more months, as indicated by the PWD officials.

In the meantime, the road has fallen into complete disrepair between Chalavara and Eliyapatta. From Chembarathimad to Kannamthodi and Palattipadi, the stretch is riddled with water-filled potholes, making it nearly impassable. Two-wheeler accidents have become a daily occurrence. Despite the efforts of local residents who filled the potholes using rock dust raised through public contributions, the temporary fixes have been washed away.

This project had originally received token funding in the 2017–18 budget. A revised estimate was prepared by the PWD (Roads) chief engineer in 2020, but the North Circle superintendent engineer flagged discrepancies. As a result, the Finance Department distanced itself from the project and a vigilance probe followed.

In 2022, the vigilance wing’s deputy chief engineer submitted a report holding several serving and retired engineers, mostly assistant executive engineers and assistant engineers, responsible for the irregularities. Notices were issued in 2024, and their responses were sent to the government in March last year along with a letter by the Chief Engineer. The chief engineer has now asked the superintendent engineer to complete a separate investigation into the retired officers within 45 days.

Only after the case is resolved can the restoration of the Chalavara–Kayiliyad stretch begin, another section of the same road that is currently in a similarly deplorable state.