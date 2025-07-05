Alappuzha: A five-year-old boy drowned after falling into a stream near his house in Edathua around 4 pm on Saturday. The deceased is identified as Joshua.

Joshua was playing in the backyard of his house near the Kaniyapuram bridge when he slipped and fell into the water. His brother Joswin (8) tried to rescue him but was unsuccessful. Hearing their cries, a neighbour rushed to the spot, pulled Joshua out and took him to the hospital, but doctors could not save him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joshua was a UKG student at Vimala Nursery School. His father, an X-ray technician, was in Parumala at work when the incident occurred, while his mother is currently abroad.

The Edathua police have shifted the body to the Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, for post-mortem examination.