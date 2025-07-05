Wayanad: A bear and its cub were spotted roaming in Ambalamkunnu, near Nellimunda in Meppadi, on Friday afternoon. Visuals of the animals moving across the rocky hills triggered panic in the locality, which is already on edge due to recurring elephant raids and frequent leopard sightings.

Residents said the bears were sighted at a time when they were already anxious about the continuous elephant incursions in the rural hamlets of Kadoora, Ambalamkunnu, and Nellimunda.

As there are no regular taxi or bus services along the route from Meppadi, people in these villages must walk more than 2 kilometres to access the town.

The visuals of the bears roaming in the hills have sent shockwaves through the community.

Residents have alerted the forest department and demanded the immediate capture of such wild animals, as they pose a threat to people venturing out to earn their daily livelihood.