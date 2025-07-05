Engineers have a hard time finding a way to fly the stranded British F-35 again, but one thing is flying thick and fast in Kerala - memes. In what looks like a live demo of moment marketing, the Kerala government is vying with private firms to churn out a mix of memes based on the top-notch fighter jet. Kerala tourism's ad was just a starter; what followed was a platter of deft branding and cheeky humour.

Brands have pounced on the occasion, swarming the internet with posts showing the pilot sipping chai, munching on Kerala snacks, and even scouting for a marriage alliance. Originally diverted due to bad weather over the Indian Ocean during a sortie from the HMS Prince of Wales, the F-35B landed safely in Thiruvananthapuram after being unable to return to the aircraft carrier. The jet has since developed a technical snag and is awaiting repairs. Despite multiple attempts by visiting engineering teams, the issue remains unresolved. While engineers worked on the jet, Kerala’s meme-makers and marketers also got going.

The state tourism department fired the first shot: "Kerala is such an amazing place, I don’t want to leave. Definitely recommend – with five stars," read a tongue-in-cheek ‘review’ attributed to the jet. The post went viral, and others followed in quick succession.

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) gave it a corporate spin, reminding that the jet wasn’t just here for the scenery, but to explore Kerala’s thriving high-tech clusters. KSIDC listed stops like the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, BrahMos Aerospace, Safran India, Keltron campus, IISER, IIST, and CET. Cute designs position the jet as a tourist taking selfies wearing sunglasses.

"This was developed by our in-house team. One of its unique strengths is its capacity for high-tech manufacturing and R&D in the advanced space and defence sectors. The city of Thiruvananthapuram is known for its beautiful beaches and backwaters. What is lesser known is that the city has a cluster of technical & scientific research institutions that make it an attractive destination for investments in the aerospace and defence sector. We're highlighting this aspect through the campaign," said Mir Mohammed Ali, Managing Director, KSIDC.

Milma, the state’s dairy brand, welcomed the grounded jet with a breezy line: “Come on, who wouldn’t want a cool break anyway?” They even added a punch of nostalgia with Kuthiravattam Pappu’s classic line from 'Vellanakalude Naadu': “Ippo sheriyakki tharam” (We'll fix it now itself).

Private brands weren’t far behind. Easy Store, a gadget showroom, used the jet to promote its July sale, while a Palakkad-based mobile service centre declared: “So what if it’s broken? Isn’t it our job to fix it…!”

Food brands too joined the party. Pavan Foods claimed the jet gave their snacks a five-star rating: “Pavan Foods made my Kerala trip even tastier. Every bite felt like home!” Mayil Foods dubbed it an “expensive tea break” — because, apparently, “even the world’s most advanced jets can't resist staying back in Kerala. Good snacks will do that to you.”

Skybell Ice Creams featured a relaxed pilot enjoying a scoop, while Alfa face tissues joked about a sweaty pilot staying fresh: “Not everything goes as planned — just ask the jet. Good thing staying fresh is still in your control.”

“This is part of moment marketing, a key strategy in digital marketing where we creatively tap into current events. By rehashing something that’s already trending in the news, it helps people instantly connect with the content we put forward, boosts recall of the incident, and significantly enhances the brand’s reach. Many brands have adopted this approach,” said Sujith, Vice President of Marketing at Skybell.

Even organic markets pitched in. Thanal Bazar used AI to generate an image of the pilot shopping for vegetables, cabbage in hand and basket full. A lighting showroom had its own theory for the jet’s surprise arrival: “Can’t really blame it — seeing Scorio Lights’ garden lights and interiors, it probably thought it was landing at an airport!”

Meanwhile, a matrimony site added a quirky twist by launching a campaign to find the pilot a perfect match, even though the real pilot was replaced a day after the landing. Educational institutions and academies didn’t miss out either, joking that the pilot grounded the jet just to enrol for their courses.

A local PVC pipe and drainage manufacturer offered to build a rainproof shelter for the jet. A solar company promised backup power. A car shampoo brand insisted the jet leave with a shine. One digital marketing firm posted: “This F‑35 may be grounded… but your brand doesn’t have to be.”

Even Bekal Beach Park in Kasaragod joined in — despite the jet landing in Thiruvananthapuram. “Usual destinations take off, but Bekal Beach makes you stay,” they posted, alongside an image of the fighter jet lounging against the backdrop of the historic Bekal Fort.

One creative meme imagined the pilot turning to ChatGPT to find the best seafood restaurant in Kerala — and ending up with a recommendation from Kannur, New Pulari Restaurant. “We’ve created several similar campaigns in the past, mostly around new movie releases. The biggest advantage of using widely recognisable content is that it helps take a local brand beyond its immediate geography. In this case, the restaurant is based in Kannur, but now people across Kerala are noticing it,” said Sreelakshmi, Digital Head of Weightless Digital, Kochi, which developed the content.

The F-35B had tried multiple times to land on the HMS Prince of Wales but failed due to adverse weather and low fuel. It eventually transmitted a SQUAWK 7700 distress signal and was guided by the Indian Air Force to Bay 4 of the Thiruvananthapuram airport, a VIP-designated bay. The British High Commission has told the BBC that the UK accepted an offer to shift the jet to the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility at the airport.