Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Kerala will continue to experience moderate to heavy rainfall on Saturday. A yellow alert has been issued for the districts of Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. A yellow alert indicates rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

The Met office has advised the public to exercise extreme caution, as visibility may be reduced due to intense spells of rain, potentially leading to traffic congestion. Authorities have urged people to follow traffic advisories, avoid staying in vulnerable structures, and seek shelter during thunderstorms or lightning.

Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has informed that high tidal waves are likely to hit the coastal areas of Kannur and Kasaragod from Saturday morning to Sunday night. Coastal residents in these regions are advised to remain vigilant, as there is a possibility of sea incursion.

According to the IMD forecast, rainfall will intensify across the state due to the ongoing monsoon season, which typically lasts until September. This year, the monsoon arrived in Kerala eight days earlier than the usual onset date in June. According to the IMD, this is the earliest onset in Kerala in the last 16 years.