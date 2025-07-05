Kannur: Activists of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU), the student wing of the Congress party, staged a black flag protest against Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar here on Saturday.

The protesters accused the Governor of trying to “implement the RSS agenda” in universities across the state and raised slogans against him. Television visuals showed two KSU activists suddenly jumping towards the Governor’s convoy and waving black flags as his vehicle passed.

Arlekar was reportedly on his way to Taliparamba to attend an official programme when the incident occurred. Police personnel were seen chasing the protesters, forcibly detaining them, and moving them into a police vehicle.

In addition to the KSU, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling CPM, has also been holding protests against the Governor over various issues, including the display of a Bharat Mata portrait at Raj Bhavan during official events.