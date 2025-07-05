Thiruvananthapuram: The Muharram holiday in Kerala will be observed on Sunday, as per the official calendar. Despite demands from some quarters to declare a public holiday on Monday, the government has confirmed that there will be no holiday on that day.



Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, marks the beginning of the Hijri New Year and is considered one of the holiest periods in Islam. This year, the Islamic New Year began on June 28 in Kerala, following the moon sighting on June 27 in India.

Yaum-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram and a significant day of mourning for Muslims, will fall on Monday. Kondotty MLA T V Ibrahim had submitted a letter to the Chief Minister requesting that the day be declared a public holiday.