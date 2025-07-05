Mattool: Despite being a major hub for fishing and fish trade, Mattool continues to struggle without a fish landing centre.

The absence of a dedicated facility is posing daily challenges for the local fishing community, especially during high tide.

Both small and large fishing vessels are now left moored along the riverbanks or dragged ashore, often under unsafe conditions. With hundreds of people dependent on fishing and allied activities for their livelihood, the lack of infrastructure has become a growing concern.

As the monsoon intensifies, apprehension mounts among workers over the safety of their boats and gear with no secure storage or landing space in sight.