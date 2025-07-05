Panoor: The Outpatient (OP) wing of Panoor Taluk Hospital is in a deplorable condition. With crumbling, fungus-covered walls, dislodged floor tiles and no permanent medical officer for over a month, both patients and staff are left struggling.

The doctors’ examination room, nurses’ duty room, and entrance corridor are all marked by dampness and fungal growth, especially during the monsoon season. The building has not seen a fresh coat of paint in years.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the OP wing entrance, several floor tiles have come loose and remain unrepaired. A worn-out mat now covers the damaged area, an inadequate patchwork fix for a hospital that sees over 500 patients each day.Despite the daily rush of patients, health workers are left to operate under grim conditions, while authorities continue to delay remedial action, citing procedural and technical bottlenecks.

The situation is further compounded by the absence of a full-time medical officer. Dr K A Anilkumar, who previously held the post, retired on May 31. Since then, Dr Parimal has been managing operations on a temporary basis.