Thenhippalam: Amid growing protests over the inclusion of rapper Vedan’s song 'Bhoomi Njan Vazhunnidam' in the third-semester Malayalam syllabus for BA students at Calicut University, Vice-Chancellor Dr P Raveendran has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The investigation will be led by Dr M M Basheer, literary reviewer and former head of the varsity's Malayalam department.

The controversy was sparked after A K Anuraj, a BJP representative in the university syndicate, submitted a complaint to University Chancellor and Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar. In his petition, Anuraj alleged that the song conveys a negative message to students and urged that it be replaced with a more meaningful literary work.

Acting on the Chancellor’s directive, the Vice-Chancellor initiated the probe. Dr Raveendran, however, clarified that the inclusion of the song in the curriculum was based on the academic board’s recommendation and not a personal decision. He also remarked that `narrow-minded thinking cannot be encouraged, and added that a final decision will be made after reviewing Dr. Basheer’s report.

The song in question opens with the lines;“Siriya, nin maari’le murivil chorayolippathil eecha yarippu…” (“Syria, your wound bleeds with insects buzzing on it…”)