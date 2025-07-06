Chittarikkal: In an inspiring display of compassion a village community has come together to support a young man facing one of life’s toughest battles.

Divine Denny, a nursing graduate from Thottingal near Palavayal, was recently diagnosed with complete kidney failure. But just as his life seemed to come to a standstill, the parishioners of St. Thomas Church in Palavayal stepped in.

Divine, the younger son of Denni Chittadyil and Shiny, had just completed his nursing degree and was preparing to start his first job when, four months ago, he fell seriously ill. Medical tests revealed that both his kidneys had been severely damaged. After his mother Shiny volunteered to donate one of her kidneys, preparations for the transplant surgery began.

But for Divine’s family, the cost of the surgery was far beyond their means. His father, Denni, works as an auto-rickshaw driver in Palavayal town and the financial burden seemed insurmountable. Recognising the urgency of the situation, Fr Dr Jose Manikyathazhe, the vicar of St. John’s Church in Palavayal, convened a meeting of local residents.

From that meeting emerged the Treatment Assistance Committee, with panchayat president Joseph Muholi, Fr Jose Manikyathazhe, and district panchayat member Jomon Jose serving as patrons. The committee was chaired by Panchayat Standing Committee president Prashanth Sebastian, with Jose Prakash as the general convenor and Jose Peringalloor as the treasurer.

Twenty volunteer squads, comprising members of the Treatment Assistance Committee and the Parish Council, fanned out across all 43 wards of the parish. In just two hours, they collected Rs.14 lakh.

The transplant surgery was conducted the previous day at Iqra Hospital, Kozhikode, under the leadership of Dr Firoz and Dr Jyothish. Divine is currently recovering in the Intensive Care Unit, while his mother Shiney, who donated the kidney, is also under observation. Both mother and son are steadily regaining strength.

Post-surgery, Divine will require about seven months of rest and follow-up care. A rented house near the hospital has been arranged to ensure his recovery goes smoothly. The funds raised were allocated not just for the cost of the surgery but also to cover his post-operative treatment and recovery period.