Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has suspended a Geologist with the Department of Mining and Geology after complaints of job fraud emerged and a charge sheet was filed against him for criminal intimidation of a woman and voluntarily causing hurt.

Sreejith Sekhar was placed under suspension by the Principal Secretary, Department of Industries, A P M Mohammed Hanish. In the order issued by the government, Sreejith allegedly collected around ₹65 lakhs from many people on the promise of securing government jobs with the support of the NGO union in the Secretariat.

He received money ranging between ₹4 lakh and ₹ 6 lakh from 15 women and two youths from Kollam, Kayamkulam, and Karunagapally. According to the government order, he entrusted a woman named Renjitha, a native of Attingal in Thiruvananthapuram, to collect money from different people. When the youths who gave the money raised a complaint after realising that they had been scammed, Renjitha filed a complaint at the Cantonment police station in March 2025. The police summoned Renjitha and Sreejith for a talk at the station. Later, Sreejith allegedly called Renjitha to his house in Manalayam, where Sreejith reportedly assaulted her.

Vattiyoorkavu police then registered a case against Sreejith based on Renjitha's statement, and he was slapped with charges related to the use of obscene words, criminal intimidation and causing hurt. According to the First Information Report, Sreejith allegedly grabbed her by the neck, slapped her and twisted her arm. In April 2025, the victims of the job scam again approached the Cantonment police station, and it was agreed that Renjith would sell her properties and return their money.

The state government received a complaint that an official was misusing the NGO union's name for job fraud. Vattiyoorkavu police filed a charge sheet against Sreejith in May 2025. The government placed him under suspension, noting that the charges slapped by Vattiyoorkavu police are of a serious nature.