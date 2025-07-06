IMD sounds yellow alert in Kannur, Kasaragod; warns of sea turbulence and erosion
Mail This Article
×
As monsoon rains continue to lash across central and northern Kerala, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for Kannur and Kasaragod districts for Sunday and July 9.
The IMD has also warned of high waves and coastal erosion along the shores of Kannur and Kasaragod until 8.30 pm on Monday. Wave heights are expected to range between 2.9 and 3.1 metres. Isolated areas may experience strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km/h on both days.
Fishing activities remain permitted along the Kerala coast on Sunday, as no restrictions have been issued.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.