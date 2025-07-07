Thalassery: The old telephone exchange building on Gundert Road, located along the National Highway, is rapidly deteriorating due to age and prolonged neglect. The building has remained abandoned ever since BSNL shifted its exchange to a new facility near the old bus stand, more than three and a half decades ago.

With no maintenance in place, thick weeds and wild growth now cover its walls, casting an eerie presence from the outside. As reports continue to emerge about aging government buildings nearing collapse, this three-storey structure has raised safety concerns among the residents of Thalassery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The BSNL Engineering Wing, however, maintains that the building remains structurally sound and that the agency has plans to restore and lease the premises. Officials also stated that any restoration work can only begin after obtaining clearance from the Archaeology Department, which has raised objections due to the proximity of an old fort nearby. BSNL authorities are preparing to submit the necessary documents to secure the department’s approval and proceed with the restoration.

The building is situated close to two schools and several commercial establishments. Local residents are demanding that authorities assess the building’s structural safety and take necessary action without further delay.