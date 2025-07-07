Gujarat native detained for security violation at Padmanabhaswamy temple
Thiruvananthapuram: A man was arrested on Sunday for entering Padmanabhaswamy Temple here wearing glasses with cameras.
The Fort police arrested Surendra Shah (66), a native of Gujarat. Police officials said that a case has been registered, and Shah was later released on bail. The glasses have been sent for examination to retrieve the footage, an official added.
The official said that they do not currently suspect malicious intent.
Shah reached the temple along with four women on Sunday evening. Security personnel noticed the camera on his glasses when the emergency light turned on as he moved forward.
