Thiruvananthapuram: As the talks with the transport commissioner failed to address their concerns, private bus operators declared that they will observe a token strike across Kerala on Tuesday. The strike is expected to disrupt normal life as private buses are the only mode of transportation in many remote areas of the state.

The bus operators announced that they would go on an indefinite strike from July 22 if the government refuses to meet their demands, including an increase in the students' concession rate.

The representatives of the bus operators alleged that the government is ignoring their demands despite repeated requests. Their key demands include a revision of student concession rates, renewal of expired permits without delay, and withdrawal of the directive converting limited-stop buses into ordinary services.

The bus operators also called for immediate government action to repair damaged roads. Additionally, they urged authorities to stop the strict enforcement of penalty norms.

As the trade unions have called for Bharat bandh (nationwide strike) on Wednesday, regular commuters, including students and office-goers, will struggle to reach their destinations in the next two days.