Thalassery: A virtual game designed to make the younger generation more aware of the democratic process is turning heads in Kannur. Titled ‘Let’s Vote,’ the game was developed by computer science students P C Abdula Rahim, C P Jaseem and P K Muhammed Khinan from Thalassery Engineering College.

The primary aim of the game is to educate and engage young users in understanding the fundamentals of elections in an interactive way. Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer Dr Rathan U Khelkar officially launched the game during a function held at the Kannur Collectorate.

The event saw the presence of Collector Arun K Vijayan, Deputy Collector (Elections) KK Bini, Sub Collector Karthik Panigrahi, Assistant Collector Efdedha Mufasir, ADM Kala Bhaskar, DDE D Shiny, and College Principal Ebin Mathew. The project was developed under the guidance of Dr T Muhammed Mubarak, Head of the Computer Science Department and supervised by Sub Collector Karthik Panigrahi.

Alongside 'Let’s Vote', these students have also developed ‘Form Gen,’ an application designed to assist with election-related form generation.

‘Let’s Vote’ will soon be available for download on the Play Store