Thrissur: Two residents of the Government old age home in Thrissur have begun a new chapter in life as husband and wife. The couple, 79-year-old Vijayaraghavan and 75-year-old Sulochana, got married under the Special Marriage Act.

Kerala Higher Education and Social Justice Minister Dr R Bindu and Thrissur Mayor M K Varghese were present as witnesses to the ceremony.

Vijayaraghavan, a native of Peramangalam, was admitted to the old age home in 2019. Sulochana, who hails from Irinjalakuda, joined in 2024. The couple expressed their desire to live together, which was conveyed to the warden. The event was organised under the leadership of the Social Justice Department.

Corporation Welfare Standing Committee Chairperson Shyamala Muralidharan, District Social Justice Officer K R Pradeepan, Superintendent of the old age home Radhika, councillors, and fellow residents joined the celebration, sharing the couple’s joy.