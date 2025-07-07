The fire aboard the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel Wan Hai 503, which had been burning intermittently for days in the Arabian Sea, was brought under control by Sunday evening. However, light smoke continues to rise from the ship, prompting ongoing thermal inspections.



Firefighting teams used a combination of the chemical agent Pyrocool and water--nearly 12,000 litres in total--delivered with the help of the tug Advantis Virgo. Only about 3,000 litres of the mixture remain, and authorities are exploring options to procure additional supplies from Singapore if needed. Thermal imaging cameras are being used to check for hotspots inside the vessel's compartments, even as firefighting and damage control operations continue.

Despite earlier efforts stabilising the situation, flames flared up again on Friday, forcing a suspension of towing operations. The vessel, which had earlier been bound for Hambantota port in Sri Lanka, remains adrift 3.5 nautical miles south of India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) boundary.

The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) is now exploring alternative ports, including options in African nations, to relocate the vessel once the situation is fully under control. Three tugs—SCI Panna, Advantis Virgo, and Water Lily—remain deployed at the site for firefighting support.