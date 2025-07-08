Thrissur: Five people were injured after a car lost control and overturned on the Mannuthy–Vadakkencheri National Highway at Pananchery on Tuesday. The vehicle, which was travelling from Tamil Nadu to Thrissur, hit a concrete divider and a signboard before flipping over.

The divider was broken in two in the impact, and the vehicle reportedly flipped three times before coming to a halt. All five injured were taken to a hospital in Thrissur for treatment and one of them is reportedly in critical condition.

The crash occurred around 2.45 pm near Mudikkode, where traffic had been diverted due to ongoing underpass construction. Locals who rushed to the scene lifted the overturned car and helped rescue the passengers inside. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was speeding at the time of the accident.