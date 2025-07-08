Kozhikode: Student gangs confronted each other outside the MES Arts and Science College in Kozhikode after the degree supplementary exam on Monday.

The fight took place between students who are currently enrolled in the college and former students. The Kunnamangalam police registered a case against 30 identifiable students under sections 194(2) and 285 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

After the exam, the student gangs started fighting on the road outside the campus. It was reportedly a revenge attack by one of the gangs. This created a traffic block on the road for a while.

College authorities responded that the fight occurred outside the campus, but action will be taken against the students. “It was a fight over a personal grudge among the students, which occurred outside the campus. Still, we will investigate the issue and take action against the students who were responsible,” college principal Shafeeque Alathur told Onmanorama.