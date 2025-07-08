Ernakulam: The Maradu Police on Tuesday had summoned actor Soubin Shahir for questioning in connection with a financial fraud case related to the Malayalam film 'Manjummel Boys'.

Soubin, one of the film's producers, said the police contacted him to gather more details regarding the case. “I have submitted all the relevant documents. There is no confusion at present,” he told the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case pertains to a complaint filed by Siraj Valiyathura. He accused the film's producers of cheating and alleged he was not given his share of the movie's profits as agreed. Siraj allegedly invested ₹7 crore in instalments for the film's production. When he did not get the promised profit, he filed a complaint, and the Maradu police registered a case as per the direction of the Magistrate court.

Soubin and co-producers had contended that Siraj did not make the payments on time, which disrupted the shooting schedule.