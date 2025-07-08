Thrissur: Toxic waste leaking from the sunken container ship MSC Elsa 3 may have caused the deaths of two dolphins found last month along Munakkal Beach near Azhikode in Thrissur, according to the Kerala Forest Department.

The first dolphin was found stranded on the evening of June 26 at Munakkal Beach. Forest officials estimated the carcass to be about three days old and took it into custody. After collecting samples and further examinations, the carcass was disposed of at the Konakkuzhi P&CS facility, following standard protocol.

Another dolphin washed ashore at the same spot on June 27. However, officials were not able to collect samples as the carcass started to decompose.

In a report submitted to the Department of Environment and Climate Change, the Chalakudy Divisional Forest Officer said that a chemical leak from the sunken ship may have caused the dolphin deaths. "It is suspected that the deaths of these dolphins may be linked to the recent container spill from the sunken ship off the Cochin coast, which reportedly contained hazardous material," the report said.

The sinking of MSC Elsa 3, a Liberia-flagged cargo vessel, triggered serious environmental concerns after it released toxic cargo, including calcium carbide, into the sea. The government imposed a 20-nautical-mile fishing ban around the wreck to contain the potential fallout.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Monday allowed the arrest of the cargo vessel MSC Akiteta II, currently anchored at Vizhinjam, in connection with a ₹9,531 crore compensation claim filed by the State Government over the sinking of the ship. The state government argued that both ships are operated and controlled by MSC.