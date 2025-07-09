Aroor: Waterlogging continues to trouble commuters at the bus stop near a temple in Aroor, en route to Arookutty, with no end in sight. Even after the rains subside, stagnant water remains trapped at the stop, making it a persistent issue for passengers.

Despite numerous complaints and the high volume of traffic with over 100 buses passing through this junction daily, authorities have remained indifferent. Though the Public Works Department (PWD) attempted to address the issue by constructing a drainage to redirect rainwater, the effort has proved ineffective.