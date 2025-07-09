Tomy A. Varghese and Shini Tomy, the Malayali couple in Bengaluru accused of a ₹100 crore chit fund scam, have fled the country, the investigation team has learnt. The police said that they left for Kenya.

"We have confirmed that they vacated their flat on July 3 and left for Kenya. From what we have understood, the couple has left, but we need to find out the whereabouts of their children," D Devaraja, DCP, East, Bengaluru city, told Onmanorama.

The cops had earlier collected CCTV visuals which showed the couple leaving the flat with baggage on July 3. There were also reports about one of the son's phone locations being traced to Alappuzha; however, Kerala police said that they have not received any leads on this.

The police have so far received over 400 complaints against the couple. They launched a chit fund company in 2000 and mobilised deposits from Malayalis in Bengaluru at high interest rates. The scam came to light when one of the investors approached police with a complaint after the couple went incommunicado.