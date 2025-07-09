KEAM results cancelled; new weightage criteria affects CBSE students, says Kerala HC
Kochi: In a major setback for the Kerala government, the High Court on Wednesday annulled the results of the KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) entrance exam. The verdict came in response to a petition highlighting that changes to the weightage criteria were made after the exam prospectus was released, a move the court deemed legally invalid.
Justice D K Singh delivered the ruling, observing that the revised method of calculating engineering entrance ranks adversely affected students from the CBSE syllabus.
The court's decision came just as the admission process was about to begin, throwing the entire KEAM engineering admission procedure into uncertainty.
