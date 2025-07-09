Kasargod: Maa Care Centres, an initiative by the Kudumbasree in association with the general education department, to sell snacks and stationary items inside the school compound, will be opened in more schools in the district. Currently, Maa Care Centres have been opened at 16 among the 64 government higher secondary schools in the district. The authorities stated that they plan to open these centres at all the government higher secondary schools by the end of this month.

Kudumbasree Mission district coordinator K Ratheeshkumar said that nutritious snacks, stationary items and sanitary napkins would be available at the centres. The Kudumbasree envisages opening such centres in educational institutions all over Kerala to prevent the students from consuming unhealthy snacks or drug-laced treats from outside. The centres would be open from 7.30 am to 6.30 pm. Snacks and other items are sold at the centres for a discounted price than the market price.

Kudumbasree opened the state’s first Maa Care Centre in Kasargod district in 2023 – 24. Maa Care Centres function at GHSS Chayyotth, GHSS Kundamkuzhi, GHSS Periya, GHSS Skumbala, GHSS Chemmanad (Paravanadukkam), Neeleshwaram Rajas’s, GHSS Cherkkala, GHSS Mogralputhoor, GHSS Peelikod, GHSS Hosdurg, GHSS Kottapuram, GVHSS Mulleria, GVHSS Thalankara, GHSS Balla East and GHSS Adur.