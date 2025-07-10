Thrissur: A case has been filed against four police officers for allegedly assaulting a young man in custody at the Kunnamkulam police station, which reportedly led to his hearing loss. The action was taken by the Kunnamkulam First Class Judicial Magistrate Court after the incident involving Sujith VS, president of Chovannur Mandalam.

The accused include Sub-Inspector Nuhman and Civil Police Officers Shashindran, Sandeep, and Sajeevan, all from the Kunnamkulam police station.

The incident took place on April 5, 2023. Sujith had questioned the police for allegedly threatening a group of youths standing by the roadside in Chovannur. This reportedly angered Sub-Inspector Nuhman, who brought Sujith to the Kunnamkulam police station in a jeep. Inside the interrogation room, Sujith was allegedly beaten by SI Nuhman and three other officers, one after the other.

Later, the police tried to file a false case against Sujith, accusing him of being drunk, creating a disturbance, and obstructing official duties. However, medical tests proved he was not under the influence of alcohol. Based on this, the Chavakkad Magistrate Court granted him bail.

Sujith later filed a complaint with the Kunnamkulam court, accusing the police of unlawful assault. A court-ordered medical examination confirmed that he had suffered hearing loss due to the incident. He also submitted complaints to senior police officials and the Human Rights Commission.

During the investigation by senior officers, CCTV footage emerged showing five officers assaulting Sujith. Based on this evidence, Judicial Magistrate L Jayanth directed that a case be registered against four of them. Advocate CB Rajeev, who also serves as the Kunnamkulam Block Congress President, represented Sujith in court.

Since the accused are police officers themselves, further legal proceedings will now be under direct court supervision.