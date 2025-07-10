Kozhikode: An elderly man's decayed body was found in an abandoned plot in Atholi, Kozhikode, on Wednesday. The deceased is Kakkachi Kandy Alavi (70) from Kappad.

The body was found in a plot near Kuniyilkadavu junction by 7:30 pm in a decayed condition, seemingly the death might have happened a few days before. The locals identified the deceased a few hours later.

According to a man from the neighbourhood, Alavi was a native of Kappad for nearly three decades and had started living alone in a rented room in Thiruvangoor a few years ago. The plot where the body was found is one and a half kilometres away from his room.

The Atholi police registered a case for unnatural death under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita. The police FIR shows that the death might have happened between July 2 and 9. The inquest procedures are completed, and the mortal remains will be handed over to his family after an autopsy.

