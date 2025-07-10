Pathanamthitta: An eleven-year-old girl who was undergoing treatment at the Kottayam Medical College hospital after being scratched by a cat died on Thursday. The deceased is Kadakkad native Hanna Fathima, daughter of Ashraf.

Hanna had received two doses of the anti-rabies vaccine after being injured by a cat. Around two weeks ago, her school teachers noticed swelling on her neck and promptly informed her parents. She was then taken to the Pandalam General Hospital, where scratch marks were found on her body.

"She was given the first dose of the anti-rabies vaccine that day," said Kadakkad ward member Sheffin Rejeeb Khan. Four days ago, she received the second dose. However, shortly after returning home, Hanna developed seizures and was rushed to Adoor Taluk Hospital. She was later referred to Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

However, her parents were informed that the child had to be placed on a ventilator as her condition was critical. She was moved to the ventilator, and her condition became stable. However, the infection affected her brain, and she passed away on Thursday morning. "I spoke to the Medical College Superintendent, and he said the child had a brain infection," said Sheffin.

He also mentioned that the cat that scratched her is still alive and remains at their house. "The exact cause of her death is still unknown. She did not show any symptoms of rabies. We can confirm it only after receiving the rabies test results," Sheffin said, adding that the results are expected on Friday.

Hanna was a student of Thonnalloor Government School. Her father, Ashraf, earns a living by selling clothes.