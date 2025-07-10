In the misty high ranges of Teekoy, a Kottayam native's Fishly Fish Farm stands out as a unique story of success.

Jose, a resident of Kottayam, began fish farming eight years ago in a pond beside his house. Today, his farm thrives under the brand name Fishly, delivering fresh, clean-water fish to markets and resorts across the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea struck Jose when rubber prices crashed, prompting him to look for alternatives for the 1.25 acres of land next to his property. Recognising the shortage of fresh fish in the high ranges, he invested about ₹50 lakh to set up the necessary infrastructure.

Clean water, quality feed

The farm exclusively raises Genetically Improved Farmed Tilapia (GIFT). It has three ponds: a 25x25-foot pond for fishlings, a 35x35-foot medium pond, and a 50x50-foot large pond for fully grown fish. Fishlings, sourced from Thrissur, are initially kept in a small pond and are transferred to larger ponds as they grow, with final sales taking place from the largest pond. Only fish feed is used to nourish them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tilapia requires clean, oxygen-rich water, so Jose uses a paddle wheel aerator to maintain proper oxygen levels. “The fish survives on the oxygen content in water, so it’s very important to keep it right,” he said. Clean water and quality feed ensure the fish’s taste and texture. The farm produces up to 20–25 tonnes of fish annually, meeting steady demand from resorts stretching from Wagamon to Thekkady, along with loyal local customers.

Beyond live fish sales, Jose has expanded into value-added products, offering boneless GIFT Tilapia under his brand. The fish are de-skinned, de-boned, packed, and refrigerated. “Just wash and toss it in a pan — your fish fry is ready in four minutes,” he says. The products are made in compliance with Food Safety Authority norms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jose’s farm employs three full-time workers. His son Amith actively manages daily operations, while his wife Susan and other children, Dr Inu and Ivin, also support the venture.