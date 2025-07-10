Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has initiated steps to amend the state's winery rules to allow the Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) to sell its ‘Horti-wine’ through its own outlets.

Under the existing rules, wine manufacturers are permitted to sell their products only through the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO). However, KAU has requested an exemption, seeking permission to retail the wine it produces directly.

If the amendment goes through, KAU will become the third public sector entity in Kerala, after BEVCO and Consumerfed, to be allowed to sell wine independently.

The University currently produces wine under the brand name ‘Nila’, made using fruits such as cashew apples, mangoes, pineapples, and bananas sourced from its own farms as well as from local farmers. While state rules allow alcohol content of up to 15.5% in wine, Nila wines contain between 12.4% and 14.5% alcohol.

The varsity will be able to offer 750 ml bottles of Nila wine under ₹1,000 in the open market.

So far, five wineries, including those operated by universities, have received licenses from the Excise Department. Of these, SS Winery in Kottarakkara, which produces Cyra grape wine, was the first to enter the market. Its products are already available through BEVCO outlets, except in Kannur, Kasaragod and Wayanad districts.

Within just three months, SS Winery has launched 20,000 litres of wine into the market. A 750 ml bottle is priced at ₹780, with an alcohol content of 13.5%.