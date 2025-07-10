Kasargod: “Good morning, this is Vinsha Aneesh reading the news.”

With those opening words, the newly launched school radio at Kasargod Government Higher Secondary School came to life. Powered through the campus speaker system, the student-run broadcast featured global headlines and local school news reported by Abishek.

The station, named `Radio Thenvarikka,' is an initiative of the school's Social Science Club. The project aims to improve students’ general knowledge, foster communication skills and use entertainment as a tool to creatively engage free time, while steering students away from negative distractions like substance abuse.

An editorial board of students, trained in news gathering, editing and presenting, prepares the daily broadcast by curating content from newspapers and TV channels. Fifteen students currently form the core of the reporting and production team.

ADVERTISEMENT

The schedule includes a news bulletin at 9.30 a m and a music-based entertainment segment at 1.30 p m. Upcoming programmes will feature interviews, awareness talks and special features. A dedicated studio space has been set up on campus for the project.

Separate student reporters are assigned to cover events happening in the school, offering them hands-on experience in basic journalism. Teachers hope this initiative will help instill a passion for reporting among the students.

The project is coordinated by C K Madanan, SPG nodal officer and Social Science Club convener, with technical support from Madhu Prashanth.

MLA C.H. Kunjambu inaugurates the school radio system donated by Gramyam, a Gulf-based alumni collective of Kolathur Government High School.

The school radio was formally inaugurated by Kasargod Municipal Chairperson Abbas Begum, with Headmistress A Usha presiding over the function. Teachers B Ushakumari, B Anitha, Asokan Kuniyeri, K A Muhammed Salim, and N Abdurahiman also spoke on the occasion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gramyam@11072

Meanwhile, students at Kolathur Government High School now tune in to "Gramyam@11072", a school radio initiative offering news about the school, village, and education.

The system was funded by Gramyam, a collective of Gulf-based alumni, who contributed Rs.1.5 lakh towards the setup. The radio was inaugurated by MLA C H Kunjambu, with Badiadka Panchayat Standing Committee Chairperson P Vasanthakumari presiding.

A special moment during the event was the felicitation of K Shijin Raj, a ninth standard student who had the rare opportunity to interact with Shubhanshu Shukla aboard the International Space Station.

Several dignitaries addressed the gathering, including Panchayat Members M Gopalakrishnan Kalavayal and K Priya, Gramyam office bearers .V Aneesh and Suraj, PTA President V Balakrishnan, Mother PTA President K Soumya, SMC Chairman A Narayanan Kalavayal, K V Padmanabhan, Senior Assistant PP Shreeja, Headmistress CV Subaida, and Staff Secretary K Pushparjan.