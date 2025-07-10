Kanjikode: 15 students got placements at various companies through Uyare, the skill development program launched in association with the IIT. The IIT Palakkad technology I Hub Foundation (IPTIF) has launched Uyare with the financial aid of NM – ICPS by the department of science and technology. All the students who took part in the training program managed to secure jobs. A six-month training program was held to help the students in the scheduled tribe categories hone their skills in innovation. District collector G Priyanka was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

IIT director Prof. Sheshadri Shekhar, IIT registrar BV Ramesh, IPTIF CEO Sai Syam Narayanan, IPTIF project director and assistant professor Dr. Vijay Muralidharan, HR manager Dr. R Rajeshwari spoke at the event.