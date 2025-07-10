Cheruvahoor: M Vishnu, a native of Kizhakkemuri and a wood polishing worker, has become the pride of the region after rescuing two students who were caught in an undercurrent and nearly drowned in the Karyangode River near the Achamthuruthy footbridge.

The children had gone to the river for a bath yesterday evening when the accident occurred. Upon hearing cries for help from other children in the group, Vishnu rushed to the spot and saw the two students struggling in the water. Without hesitation, he jumped into the river and managed to pull them out to safety. Adarsh and Devanand, who were on the riverbank, also joined Vishnu in the rescue effort.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rescued boys were identified as C V Abhinand and C V Ashwin, students of Class 9 and Class 8 respectively at the Kutamah Government Higher Secondary School. The boys are first cousins, born to two brothers.

The spot where the incident took place is known for strong currents during the monsoon. It is common for groups of children to visit the area in the evenings and venture into the river.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five years ago, two Plus Two students who had come to bathe at the same location drowned.

Local residents have honoured Vishnu, Adarsh and Devanand for their brave and timely intervention that saved the children's lives.