Alappuzha: The Police have registered a case against the mother and grandmother of a five-year-old UKG student in Cherthala for brutally assaulting the child. The boy was found with cuts on his face and neck, sitting alone at a tea shop near the Kodathi Junction.

The incident came to light on Thursday evening when Dinoop, a member of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) at the child’s school, happened to pass by and noticed the boy in distress. When he inquired about the injuries, the child revealed that he had been subjected to repeated physical assault over the past few days.

Acting on the child's statement, Childline filed a report with the local police. The child was later moved to a shelter under the care of the Child Welfare Committee.

This is not the first time the child has faced abuse. On May 24, the mother’s boyfriend was arrested for allegedly assaulting the child. However, the man later died due to an illness while on remand in jail. The school’s PTA had intervened in the earlier case too and played a crucial role in initiating legal action against the accused.

Dinoop spotted the child sitting at the tea shop while the mother had reportedly gone out to sell lottery tickets.