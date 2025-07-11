Pattiam: As part of the Net Zero Emission Programme initiated by the Ministry of Rural Development, e-cycles were distributed to the Kudumbashree workers in Pattiam panchayat. The distribution was inaugurated by Panchayat President N V Shinija, with CDS President P Sreeshma presiding over the function.

E-cycles were handed over to three selected beneficiaries. The project aims to contribute to the vision of a carbon-neutral Kerala by 2050. Other stated objectives include improving the efficiency of women, promoting entrepreneurship and reducing their cost of travel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panchayat Standing Committee Chairman Muhammad Fayiz Arul, Ward Member Meppadan Raveendran, CDS Vice Chairperson A Rijina and CDS members E Sreeja, P K Shafeeda, and P Sindhu also spoke on the occasion.

In Kathiroor, the Kudumbashree CDS-level inauguration of the e-cycle programme was carried out by Panchayat President PP Sanil. The e-cycles, which are powered by electricity, aim to reduce travel expenses for Kudumbashree workers engaged in production and marketing activities related to their entrepreneurial ventures. Five selected Kudumbashree workers received the e-cycles.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme is also aligned with the broader goal of making the panchayat carbon neutral. CDS President A Sangeetha presided over the event. Standing Committee President Savithi, Kudumbashree Member Secretary M Sugathan and CDS Vice President Ratnakumari were among those who addressed the gathering.