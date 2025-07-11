Tirur: Overgrown bushes and dense weeds covering vehicles seized by the police and left abandoned along a roadside in Tirur have turned the area into a haven for reptiles and stray dogs, sparking fear among local residents who now hesitate to even walk through the stretch.

Along the road leading from the Tirur DYSP office to Pottilathara, nearly 60 lorries, seized in various cases, have been lying neglected for several years beside the DYSP office wall. An additional batch of 37 vehicles are abandoned on another stretch of the same road. Most of these were impounded for their involvement in sand smuggling.

Fearing legal consequences, the vehicle owners have not come forward to reclaim them. With the onset of the monsoon, grass and weeds have grown thickly around the vehicles, some of which are now covered in creeping plants. The deserted spot has become a breeding ground for reptiles and packs of stray dogs have taken shelter there, adding to the danger.

The seized vehicles occupy a significant portion of the road, restricting the passage of other vehicles. This road also serves as the starting stretch of the Police Line–Ponmundam bypass. According to the Public Works Department, work on connecting this road to the bypass flyover is set to begin within two weeks. Once completed, traffic through this route is expected to increase significantly.

Locals have called for the immediate auction and removal of the abandoned vehicles. However, police say the vehicles remain on the roadside due to the lack of alternative storage facilities. They added that the vehicles would be moved once a suitable location is arranged.