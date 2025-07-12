Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in the capital city on Friday night to inaugurate the BJP's new State Committee Office and officially commence the party’s campaign for the upcoming local body elections.

Shah touched down at Thiruvananthapuram airport around 10 pm and was welcomed by BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar along with senior party leaders, according to an official release.

The inauguration ceremony is scheduled for 11 am on Saturday. As part of the event, Shah will hoist the party flag, light a traditional lamp at the entrance, and plant a sapling in front of the building. He will then cut a ribbon to formally open the new office. The Home Minister will also unveil a bronze half-bust of the late K G Marar, a former BJP state president, which has been placed in the central hall of the building.

Following the inauguration, Shah will head to Putharikandam Maidan to open a massive ward-level leadership meet starting at 11.30 am. The gathering is set to mark the beginning of the BJP’s grassroots-level campaign push.

In the afternoon, Shah will join a closed-door discussion with the BJP's state leadership. The meeting will focus on planning the party’s approach for the upcoming civic body elections in Kerala.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chandrasekhar said, “Saturday’s leadership gathering marks the formal start of the party’s campaign for the local body polls.” He further remarked, “The people of Kerala are seeking change and that the BJP will work to bring attention to what he called the state government's continued neglect, especially in the health and education sectors.”

Shah is scheduled to depart from Thiruvananthapuram by 4 pm for Kannur, where he will visit the renowned Rajarajeshwara Temple in Taliparamba before flying back to Delhi, the party added.

(With PTI Inputs)